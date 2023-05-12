Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 662.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Central Securities has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Martin Poppe purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

