CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CGI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CGI by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

