China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 782.4% from the April 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.8 days.

China Gold International Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JINFF opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.