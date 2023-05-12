Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 1,012,720 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,818,000 after acquiring an additional 460,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $65.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $66.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

