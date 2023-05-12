Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 138 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RLI opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.40. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 7.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

