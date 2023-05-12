Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 150,525 Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,525 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:YJUN opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

