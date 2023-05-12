Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,450 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,183 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 419,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

Simmons First National Stock Performance

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,260.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,260.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 12,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,175 shares of company stock valued at $703,405. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Simmons First National Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

