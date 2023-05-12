Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,927 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,843,000.

CSF stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

