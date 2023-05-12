Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 571 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,715.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,544.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,490.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.