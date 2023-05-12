Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 978,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 183,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NJR stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Further Reading

