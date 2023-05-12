Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,203,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,568,000 after purchasing an additional 759,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after buying an additional 312,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,163,000 after buying an additional 236,991 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 89,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 2.4 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of REXR stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

