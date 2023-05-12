Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 214.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFIX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $32,429,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,267,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $6,211,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,184,000. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,416,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

PFIX stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

