Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,032 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.