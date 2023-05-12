Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,574 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Comerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Comerica by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

CMA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

