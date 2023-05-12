Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 49,360 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1,113.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OC opened at $105.02 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

