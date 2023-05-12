Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 92 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,206 shares of company stock worth $2,961,139. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $220.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

