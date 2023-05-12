Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.86 and its 200 day moving average is $213.31. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

