Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,424,000 after purchasing an additional 115,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,221,000 after purchasing an additional 129,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

