Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPI. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPI opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

See Also

