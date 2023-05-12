Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $3,433,404 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

