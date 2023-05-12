Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,531,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of RODM stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $28.06.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

