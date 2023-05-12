Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $684.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.34.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

