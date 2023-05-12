Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,375 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in VMware by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VMware by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE VMW opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.