Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 788,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 747,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 593,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 513,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $19.64.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

