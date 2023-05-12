Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

AFB stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

