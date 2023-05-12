Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMO. Creative Planning boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

