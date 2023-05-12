Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A stock opened at $127.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

