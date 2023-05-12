Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 770.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PREF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PREF opened at $16.36 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

