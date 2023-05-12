Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FFC opened at $12.70 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

