Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,820.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance
ARKF stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
