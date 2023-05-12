Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 57,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,245 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

