Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,995 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,506,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $50.23 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

