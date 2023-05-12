Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,400,000 after buying an additional 322,303 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 234,536 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 461,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IXC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

