Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after buying an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

