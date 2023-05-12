Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

