Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 10,529 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

