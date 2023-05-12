Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 41,443 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 290,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RQI opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

