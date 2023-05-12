Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 463 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,753 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

