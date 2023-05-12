Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,087 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $9.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

