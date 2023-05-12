Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

