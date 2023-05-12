Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 94,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,593,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.