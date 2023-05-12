Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $17,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 123,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115,116 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,767,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.43. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $106.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

