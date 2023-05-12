Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STLD opened at $96.99 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

