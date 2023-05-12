Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2,187.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $16.42 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $592.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.