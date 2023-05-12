Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,133 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $270,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAUG opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

