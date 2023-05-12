Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,058 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.1 %

BMAY stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

