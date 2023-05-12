Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 204,091 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $48.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.