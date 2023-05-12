Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,537 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $40,485,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

