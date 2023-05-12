Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,212 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,921 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

