Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,651 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after buying an additional 37,044 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $64.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $717.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

